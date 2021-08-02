Kebbi BSC win maiden Nigeria Beach Soccer League

Kebbi Beach Soccer Club have emerged winners of the maiden Nigeria Beach Soccer League Final 4 after defeating hosts Kada Beach Soccer Club 4-3 after extra time in the final.

Kada BSC defeated Kwara Beach Soccer Club of Ilorin 6-4 in their opening game and Smart City Beach Soccer Club of Lagos 4-2 on penalties following a 6-6 draw to garner four points needing an outright win to carry the day against a Kebbi side that had six points from a 7-6 win over Smart City and 6-3 win over Kwara BSC.

Kada started well racing to a 3-1 lead but Kebbi fought back to restore parity few minutes to the end of regulation time taking the game to extra time during which they scored their winner to win the League.



Akpam Abraham of Smart City BSC of Lagos emerged the highest goal scorer with eight goals, as Smart City placed third leaving Kwara in the fourth position of the Super 4.

Speaking after the tournament, Chairman, Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association, Engr. Musa Nimrod commended Kaduna state government for providing a world class beach soccer stadium, noting that the ground is good enough and can host all beach games.

“We thank Kaduna state government for providing the stadium to host the Super 4. With this, Kaduna is open for beach competitions, being the only state with a beach stadium in Nigeria. Not only beach soccer, but beach volleyball, beach basketball as well as beach handball.



“We were in Lagos, Kebbi, Pategi and now in Kaduna. It is a league not a one-off tournament. This is first stanza of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League NFF approved. I would give it 85 per cent score mark we did our best in making it successful. With or without major sponsors, we did our best,” Nimrod said.

