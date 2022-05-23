Kebbi CAN hails Sultan, Kukah on ecclesiastical statements

The Kebbi state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on government at all levels to warn religious leaders of both faiths to desist from hate speeches capable of disrupting peace and unity of the country.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by the chairman, Communiqué Committee, Rev. J.A. Oyedepo, on the resolution of the Kebbi state chapter.

The communiqué commended the Sultan of Sokoto for his prompt response over the brutal killing of Miss Deborah Samuel in Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Similarly, the ecclesiastical statement issued by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, to the entire Christian community in Sokoto and to the nation at large to remain peaceful at the time of crisis has helped in dousing tensions.

It added that:”We hereby resolve that Sokoto state government be encouraged to give financial incentives to the family of the deceased.”

