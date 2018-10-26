Kebbi corps members assured of secure, conducive atmosphere

Kebbi State government has assured this year’s 2018 corps members posted to the state of conducive and secured environment during and

after the orientation course.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe Dabai gave the assurance at the opening/swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch C stream 1 orientation course at the NYSC permanent camp, Dakingari.

“Kebbi state is known for peace, therefore, your safety is hereby assured. Already, I have directed various security agencies in the state to double their efforts towards ensuring that adequate security measures are put in place to check any possible breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Yombe urged the corps members to be law abiding citizens and partner with the state to create a secured environment, adding that the

welfare of corps members is of utmost priority to the state government and therefore, would do everything possible to see to their general

welfare and well being.

Speaking earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator Mr Barde Usman said that a total of 2,350 corps members were duly registered as at 12 midnight

of Wednesday the 24 of October 2018.

