Kebbi corps members assured of security

Kebbi State government has assured this year’s 2018 corps members
posted to the state of conducive and secured environment during and
after the orientation course.
The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe Dabai gave the assurance at
the opening/swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch C stream 1
orientation course at the NYSC permanent camp, Dakingari yesterday.
“Kebbi state is known for peace, therefore, your safety is hereby
assured. Already, I have directed various security agencies in the
state to double their efforts towards ensuring that adequate security
measures are put in place to check any possible breakdown of law and
order,” he said.
Yombe urged the corps members to be law abiding citizens and partner
with the state to create a secured environment, adding that the
welfare of corps members is of utmost priority to the state government
and therefore, would do everything possible to see to their general
welfare and well being.
Speaking earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator Mr Barde Usman said that
a total of 2,350 corps members were duly registered as at 12 midnight
of Wednesday the 24 of October 2018.
