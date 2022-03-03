Kebbi Court jails 2 for forging Kaduna Electric receipts

Abubakar Abdulkadir and Abdullahi Ibrahim were Wednesday convicted at the Magistrates Court in Birnin-Kebbi for criminal conspiracy, impersonation and forgery.

Abubakar Abdulkadir and Abdullahi Ibrahim of ‘Yardole area of Argungu were found impersonating, conspiring and forgery of payment receipts of Kaduna Electric and issuing same to customers in Argungu, Kebbi state.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to the offences and were both summarily convicted by the court.

The two accused were sentenced to five months imprisonment or option of payment of (50,000) fifty thousand naira fine each, for the offence of conspiracy.

On the offence of impersonation, they were sentenced to eight months imprisonment or an option of payment of (60,000) sixty thousand naira each.

While for the offence of forgery, they were sentenced to one year imprisonment or an option of (120,000) one hundred and twenty thousand naira fine each.

Kaduna Electric, Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, hailed the judgement and urged the public to be vigilant and pay their bills to designated payment centres of the company.