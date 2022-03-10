Kebbi deputy governor escapes death as bandits kill 19 security agents 







Two days after bandits killed 63 vigilantes, the outlaws on Tuesday again killed 19 security agents in the entourage of the Kebbi state deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, in Kanya in Dangu Wasagu local government area of the state.

The latest incident occurred during a visit by the deputy governor to areas in the state affected by banditry.

Premium Times reported how bandits ambushed and killed 63 volunteer vigilante members, Sunday morning in Sakaba local government area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari again said he was saddened by the attack and called for more proactive efforts from security agents.

Multiple sources spoken with on the phone said the bandits had targeted the deputy governor, Yombe, who is from Dabai in Zuru local government area.

Yombe confirmed to BBC Hausa Wednesday evening that he was at the village when the bandits struck.

Labaran Magaji, a native of Danko Wasagu, said the bandits stormed Kanya around 5 p.m.

“They (bandits) overpowered the security agents present because they fought from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deputy governor was miraculously saved while his security details were trying to repel the attack. If not because of the soldiers that came, the bandits would have overrun the village and killed the deputy governor,” he said.

He said after the bandits left, more soldiers arrived to chase them while others evacuated the dead security agents.

According to Mr Magaji, 13 soldiers and six police officers attached to the deputy governor’s convoy were killed.

“I know Inspector Idris Libata. He was attached to the deputy governor’s convoy and I saw his dead body yesterday,” he added.