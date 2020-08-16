Kebbi: Dugu community commends Sununu on MTN equipment

Residents of Dugu community in Shanga local government area of Kebbi state have expressed gratitude to their lawmaker, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, representing Yauri/Ngaski/Shanga federal constituency.

Sununu is the chairman, House Committee on Health Services, who facilitated the installation of full MTN services in the community.

Commenting on the installation, Kabiru Dugu, a senior legislative aide to the lawmaker, stated that the people before now were having difficulties in communication with MTN network, until the complaint reached his boss who wrote a letter to MTN on the poor network services in the area.

He said MTN acted on it quickly and deployed full equipment to the community and the people are enjoying complete MTN services there.

He said in the past, each time people call MTN network, the reply was that ‘ the network is not available. ‘Please try again later’ or ‘Your service cannot be reached,’ was the usual response. But since they deployed their equipment in the area, such response has become history.

He said with this development, people in the community are able to call their loved ones and transact business with ease.

He said ICT has taken over and the community needs to cue into the digital age in order to blend.

He added that the people will leverage on the services and perform better while communicating to the outside world.