Kebbi farmers predict bumper harvest in this year’s cropping season 

Despite late rainwater in the far Northern western states, farmers in Kebbi state have predicted bumper harvest at the end of the season.

A check in some upland farms in Kalgo, Bunza and Dandi local government areas shows that farmers are tilling their farms in preparation for planting while those who planted their crops some ten days ago were seen weeding the plants.

The crops usually grown in the area are millet, guinea corn, sorghum, beans and maize.

A farmer, Alhaji Altine Kalgo, said, “You see, it is not late and it is all about climate change. We used to experience rain in March or early April of every year, but now, the situation has changed. Rainfall in Sokoto and Kebbi axis set in between June and July.

“It is not something new or a thing to worry about because God is in total control.”

Alhaji Altine predicted a bumper harvest at the end of the season while attributing poor harvest to general unwillingness of farmers to swing in to action upon the first rain. He added that the water annually stop between October and November.

Also Malam Abubakar Ganau Bunza said,”If government could only made fertilizer available as it did last year, farmers would have reason to grow more food.”

