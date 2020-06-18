Kebbi farmers predict bumper harvest

Despite delay in this year’s rainy season, farmers in Kebbi state have predicted bumper harvest and attributed the late rain to climatic change.

Some farmlands were still uncultivated, farmers cried foul over non-availability of farm inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides prior to the commencement of the season.

Stating their ordeals in an interactive session with our correspondent in Kalgo, Bunza, Bagudo and Suru local government areas, farmers opined that their major predicament is lack of inputs annually distributed by the state government and at subsidised rate.

A farmer, Malam Ruwa Abubakar, said: “We are counting so much on government to procure the farm inputs, otherwise, we must buy them from the shylock businessmen who sold at rooftop prices that are virtually unaffordable to micro farmers.”

He noted that every year, such inputs distributed by government assists farmers in no small measure in boosting their morale as well as production capacity.

He said many farmers had planned to increase their farm but relented for lack of enough capital to make purchase of fertilizers. He added that even those that partake in the year’s farming season had to give it a second thought this year.

He called on the state government to not only make the procurement but distribute the inputs on time to avoid late application of the item which could mar the good intention it set out to achieve.

Also a female groundnut farmer in Maiyama local government, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, cautioned the distribution of the inputs as she urged government to ensure equitable distribution, noting that many at times women farmers were sidelined in the exercise.