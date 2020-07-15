Kebbi gov inaugurates C’ttee on distribution of fertilizer, inputs to farmers

Kebbi state government Tuesday inaugurated a committee on the supply, distribution and sales of fertilizers and inputs to farmers for the 2020 wet season.

The special adviser on media to the governor Yahaya Sarki in a statement said, the Committee was inaugurated by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammad Argungu on behalf of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The statement said the committee is chaired by a foremost agriculturalist and retired Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, while the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice , Barrister Abubakar Zaki will serve as its secretary.

Argungu said while inaugurating the Committee that, the early action taken by the state government was for the state to maintain its lead in the country in terms of agriculture.

“The state has taken its name in the comity of states in Nigeria, in this direction and the state would not waiver. The committee was to ensure that, farmers in the state get the commodities early, so as to alleviate their suffering.

“Farmers would also be given all the needed inputs like improved seedlings, pesticides and insecticides among others.

“The farmers will also be given assorted improved seeds of millet, rice, sorghum and other commodities,” the statement said.