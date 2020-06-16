Kebbi gov’s wife vows to end gender based violence

The Wife of the Kebbi state Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has expressed commitment towards ending rape and gender-based violence in the state.

Dr Shinkafi Bagudu gave the assurance while participating in a Webinar titled, “Mobilising Actions against Rape and Sexual Abuse.”

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by Special Adviser on media to the Governor Yahaya Sarki on Tuesday, the webinar which was organized by Women’s Right Civil Society Organisations, in partnership with Actionaid Nigeria and Canada on Monday, brought together participants from different sectors of the country.

The statement said they shared experiences and assessed the current situation with a view to create a roadmap towards ending rape and gender based violence in the state.

“There are fantastic representations from religious, civil, legal and political strata. This is exactly the platform to push for such a cause and I am fully in support. There’s no better time than now,” she said.

Dr Bagudu also assured the stakeholders of the governor’s readiness to support the cause through signing and implementation of relevant laws.

“The VAPP Act was the last Act passed during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and it came through concerted efforts and support of my husband when he was a legislator.

“For someone with such undying passion and commitment, I am sure it will be domesticated in our dear State,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the coordinator of Actionaid Nigeria, Niri Gorit, conveyed the readiness of her organization to support an end to rape and gender based violence in Kebbi state.

She said, “Kebbi state is one of the States that had been chosen by Actionaid, Nigeria and Canada to strengthen the capacity of women’s Rights Groups.

“These issues of rape and gender based violence are everywhere, not just in Edo State, in the case of Uwa or Ibadan.

“So far, eleven states had domesticated the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act, alongside the child rights act.

“The VAPP bill had passed second reading in Bauchi State, with a push for its domestication in Edo State.”

She further called for appropriate justice against the perpetrators of rape and GBV.

She continued: “When justice is served a perpetrator, it serves as a deterrent to those who might want to commit the same heinous crime.”