Kebbi govt pledges support to Zuru federal varsity

Kebbi State Government Wednesday pledged to give all necessary support for the successful takeoff of Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Bunza, made the pledge while speaking with newsmen after an inspection of facilities on the university campus.

He was happy that necessary facilities and manpower had been provided to ensure smooth commencement of academic activities in September.

Bunza said the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, had directed the ministry to do everything possible to ensure the successful takeoff of the university.

The commissioner assured students and staff of the state’s College of Agriculture, Zuru, that they would not suffer as a result of the upgrade of the college to a federal university.

In his remark, the vice chancellor, Professor Musa Isiyaku-Ahmad, assured that the university would be a blessing to the host community and the state, especially in the area of agricultural revolution.

He said that the university would offer entrepreneurship skills to its undergraduates that would make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

“We know this is a place for farming, and we are going to employ contemporary advanced agriculture technology so that the people of this state could derive a lot of benefits from it,” the VC said.

Ahmad noted that in spite of the restrictions of movement occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the process for the takeoff of the university was in top gear.