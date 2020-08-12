Kebbi govt to rehabilitate boy chained by foster parents

Kebbi state Government Monday, pledged to rehabilitate the teenage boy, Jibril Aliyu chained for two years by his foster parents in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on media to Kebbi State Governor Yahaya Sarki on Tuesday, Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu on Women and Social Development, Hajiya Zara’u Wali stated this shortly after visiting the boy at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

She also expressed rude shock about the bizarre story of the boy who was chained along with livestock and left to starve for the two years in his obnoxious ordeal.

He was also forced to eat the animal fodder , with no water , while he often ate his own faeces as the only means of survival.

She said:” Really what happened since yesterday was a touching situation that has deeply touched His Excellency , Senator Atiku Bagudu, so much.

” We just heard about the boy who had been chained by his father and foster mothers, living a barbaric life .

” His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu will never allow such an angry scenario to reoccur again in Kebbi State , despite all the encouragement that the state government has been giving our people in a state like this .”

Zara’u admonished the people of the state to always promptly report such unfortunate occurrences, either to the Ministry or through any of the local governments across the state .

The Governor’s Aide further pledged that, the state government would assists anybody in such unpalatable situation.

” The state government is really touched and we will go to any length to ensure the logical prosecution of the suspects.

She appealed to the Kebbi State House of Assembly to speedily pass the law for the protection of the child so that culprits would be dealt with within the ambit of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Similarly, the Special Adviser disclosed that, the boy has been admitted at the Sir Yahayya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where his health status was being ascertained .

” Evaluation will be done by the Doctors and any kind of problems diagnosed will be fully taken care of by the State government, ” she vowed.