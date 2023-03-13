Kebbi guber: I’m solidly in the race – Tase

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Kebbi state, Mr Gambo Paul Tase, has stated that he is very much in the race for the March 18 governorship election.

Mr Tase, therefore, debunked what he called “malicious rumour currently circulating in the state by some group of desperate opposition parties” that he has withdrawn from the contest and decamped to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by the governorship candidate himself on Monday, Tase stated that the rumour was “a park of pure lies and fake news”.

He affirmed that he was solidly on ground and in the contest for the governorship of Kebbi state on the platform of the Labour Party.

He called on his teeming supporters across the state and indeed the entire nation to come out en masse on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, to vote for Labour Party and my candidacy.

This, according to him, would guarantee the emancipation of Kebbi citizens and enable him to begin the great job of building a Kebbi state of their dream and a new hope for our future generations.

The statement read, “hereby categorically debunk the malicious rumor currently circulating in the state by some group of desperate opposition parties that I have withdrawn my candidacy and have decamped to PDP.

“I hereby state that this a park of Pure lies,and Fake News. I am solidly on ground God Willing and in contest for the governorship of Kebbi state under the flag of our great party the Labour Party.

“This notice is therefore a clarion call to all My teeming supporters across the state and indeed the entire nation to come out en masse on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, to vote for their beloved Labour Party and my candidacy for the emancipation of Kebbians and begin the great job of building a Kebbi State of our dream and a new hope for our future generations.”

