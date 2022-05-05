Kebbi guber: Malami more on ground than others – Matawalle

Gubernatorial ambition of the Minister of Justice and Attorney – General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for Kebbi state governorship seat come 2023, got a boost Thursday in Abuja with open support by Hon Bashar Isah Matawalle.

Hon Matawalle who represents Argungu/ Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi state in the House of Representatives, made the declaration in his office in an interview with select Journalists.

According to him, “Malami is solidly on ground in the state than any other person across political parties eyeing the Kebbi governorship position, come 2023 general election.”

Malami’s popularity and intimidating credentials he added pushed his opponents within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, into spreading falsehoods against him.

The latest of such falsehood he explained are cars’ distribution being criticised for after the earlier one on list of people granted presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Those who are behind the falsehood against the AGF are those who wanted to contest the next governorship elections with him but have suddenly discovered that he is much more popular than them and that the best thing is to tarnish his image.

“The allegations against the Hon Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), are mere hearsay. They are false.

“It is true that he distributed cars to some people but the critics had blown it out of proportion. They are accusing him of distributing cars to delegates. Some others are saying that the cars were from the customs auctions which is not true at all.

“How can they possibly believe that a man who has more than over 1000 delegates to contend with would distribute cars to all of them? He cannot do that.

“It is not also true that he collected cars from the Nigerian Customs Service because the Comptroller General of the NCS did not give more than three cars to any individual in an auction, no matter the status in the society.

“It is one of his associates that supported his governorship aspirations in Kebbi State with the 10 cars. It is a common thing.The allegations are completely false which should be disregarded by the public .

“One of the honourable members in the state recently distributed close to 100 cars to constituents without complaints or criticisms from anybody.

“The same political detractors against Malami had earlier attempted to tarnish his image with alleged wrong person that found his way into the Presidential Pardon list forgetting that the list was not compiled by Malami but a committee set up for that purpose by Mr President.”

He however said he stood by provisions of section 84(12) of the 2022 electoral Act, mandating Malami and other Political appointees vying for one political office or the other ahead of the 2023 general elections to resign.

“Malami like myself, have collected nomination forms for the positions we are vying for, but Malami will have to resign before party primaries for Governorship aspirants,” he said.

