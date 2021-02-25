Kebbi has spent N57bn on roads in 6 years – Commissioner

Kebbi state government has expended N57 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the state, covering a total length of about 890 kilometers from 2015 to date, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ladan said Thursday.

Addressing newsmen in his office, Ladan said the projects covered both construction of new roads, rehabilitation of old ones, hydraulic structures that include culverts, drainages and bridges.

The commissioner said he was dismayed over the previous publication in a national daily (not Blueprint) that quoted the wrong figure and appealed to journalists to always confirm their information from appropriate authorities before going to press.

He applauded journalists for their support towards disseminating information and promoting peace in the state and the country at large.

