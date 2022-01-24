Kebbi LG polls: Bagudu, Malami urge support for APC candidates

Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, have called on members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to massively vote for its candidates in the February 5 local government polls.

Bagudu among other stakeholders of the party spoke before hundreds of party supporters in Kamba, Dandi local government over the weekend during the flag off of the party’s campaign for the forthcoming local government polls in the state.

Speaking at the epoch-making event, Bagudu commended President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for their sustained efforts to restore lasting peace in the state and other parts of the country.

“We are also once again expressing our deepest condolences on the recent banditry attacks in Danko Wasagu local government, resulting in the loss of lives.

“We are also here to flag off the campaign for the forthcoming local government polls for the APC,” he added.

He urged the candidates to seek diligent reconciliation among all the aggrieved party members, reminding them that they were chosen on merit and not because of power or influence.

He further directed the contestants and other party members to embark on fence mending mission towards reinstalling unity among APC supporters in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu told the tumultuous crowd on the occasion, that he has forgiven those who have been throwing insults at him for whatever reason.

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN), acknowledged the mammoth crowd and exclaimed,” When truth prevails, falsehood must disappear.”

Malami added that the grand event had shown that APC under Bagudu in the state was still intact, united and strong.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru under the supervision of Governor Bagudu, presented APC flags to the 21 candidates.