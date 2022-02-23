Kebbi moves to encourage female surveyors 

The Kebbi state government is to encourage female students to study surveying in tertiary institutions to excel in mapping and cognate disciplines.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed this at a National Women in Surveying Northern Regional Seminar held in Birnin Kebbi recently.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, said in recognition of the importance of female participation in all scheme of things, his administration has engaged many of them in governance, politics, decision making and economic endeavours.

He added that this has manifested in the number of women commissioners, permanent secretaries, advisers, special assistants, local government councillors and top functionaries of government in his administration.

Bagudu said the government would uphold placing priority on women to be fully involved in all facets of human development and motivate them to study in critical disciplines.

He commended the organisers for choosing Kebbi state to host women in Surveying Northern Regional Seminar for a job well done.

In separate remarks, the Surveyor-General of the Federation Abdulhamiyu represented by the Zonal Director, Office of the Surveyor-General, Shehu Rufa’i, the Northern Regional Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ogen made a special appeal to the government of Kebbi state to involve women in surveying activities.

They, however, called on the state government to encourage female students to study surveying in tertiary institutions to produce more female surveyors.

They further requested the administration to engage surveyors in mapping activities including the Argungu Fishing Festival, to transform into world map and calendar as well as other places to be performed by females.

Also speaking the Surveyor-General of Kebbi state, Kabiru Ibrahim Argungu, said his office has continued to enjoy full support from the state government in the performance of its duties in matters relating to surveying.