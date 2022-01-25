Kebbi NGO trains almajiri, orphans, disabled on skill acquisition

The Almajiri Support Initiative in Nigeria, Kebbi state branch said it has trained 5,000 almajiris, orphans and the physically challenged persons on various skills such as knitting, carpentry, welding, hair barbing saloon, driving and food confectionaries aimed at improving their living condition.

Founder of the centre, Comrade Shehu Umar Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this to journalists in an interactive session after a practical demonstration of skills by the almajiris organised by the centre in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the centre decided to include Islamic Studies lesson for the students for them to learn how to perform one of the major pillars of Islam.

“When we realised that the students were lacking in Islamic knowledge, a renowned Islamic scholar, Malam Shehu Muhammed BK Dan-Abashe, was engaged to teach the students in the centre on the basic Islamic obligations,” he said.

According to him, the centre which is situated in Birnin Kebbi metropolis enrolled different type of less privileged students in order to making meaning out of their lives.

He implored well-to-do persons and philanthropists in the state to come to the aid of the centre with food stuff and clothing, noting that only the management is feeding and clothing the students on a daily basis.

Comrade Shehu, however, expressed gratitude to the Kebbi state government, wife of the state governor, Hajiya Aisah Atiku Bagudu, emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammed Mera, trade unions for their immense contributions to the centre.

He noted that each year, the Centre is graduating fifty to one hundred students, issued them with certificates and training equipment.