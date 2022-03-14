Kebbi offers prayer for those slain by bandits

A special prayer was weekend offered for slain soldiers and vigilante members killed in battle with armed bandits in Kanya village of Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state.

The special prayer which was held at the Dukku Army Barracks, Birnin kebbi was attended by Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu and other top government officials.

The special prayer was held to pray for the repose of the souls of the late victims of the recent bandits’ attack in Zuru emirate as well as for the restoration of peace in the state and the country at large.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki, quoted the governor as stating that he was in the barracks to offer his condolence and at the same time take part in special prayers for the victims of bandit’s attack and the gallant soldiers and vigilantes who lost their lives.

It added that Bagudu also sympathised with the families who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

In a sober voice, Bagudu said: “We are here on a very sad note to commiserate with each other, on the challenges in the last few days as a number of security personnel lost their lives. Therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kebbi state, we offer our condolences and pray for those who lost their lives.

“As Muslims and Christians we all believe in destiny. The recent happenings is destined by God and we pray that God will avert future occurrence.

“We fervently pray for the repose of the souls of those that died and again sympathise with their families.”