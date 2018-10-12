Kebbi paid N10.8 billion to retirees – Commissioner

Kebbi Kebbi state government has said that it has so far cleared a total of seven thousand and three retirees for gratuity from year 2015 to 2018 while the sum of N10.8 billion was expended for the payment of outstanding gratuity liabilities to the retirees across the state, and local governments.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammad Augie said the gesture was as a result of noticing the tremendous efforts and sacrifices of the retired citizens and the services rendered towards the development of the state from inception to date.

He further explained that the Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu led administration at inception inherited the sum of N12.9 billion as outstanding gratuity liabilities.

He said: “Since we took the mantle ofleadership, we have been paying an average of N1.7 billion for state and N1.6 billion for local governments as monthly salaries and N241 for state monthly pensions from the inception of this government to date.” Augie further stated that in 2018, another sum of N2.5 billion was released and paid to the verified retirees and every retiree got a minimum of 27 percent of his outstanding gratuity arrears paid which brought the total percentage payments on all claims to 67%.

He added that recently, additional sum of N1.3 billion was graciously approved and released by the executive governor, whereby a total of 1042 under a committee across the state and local government authorities were cleared.

He noted that the government is committed to the welfare of all its civil servants, both serving and retired saying:”It is on record that the state is amongst the elite group of states that do not owe any arrears of salaries and pensions, and we are also regular in payments of leave grants.

