Kebbi partners doctors without borders on medical outreach

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state Monday received doctors without borders on a partnership courtesy visit.

The visit was to discuss medical services related to nutritional programme and Integrated Community Case Management (ICCM) in Kebbi state local government areas.

Head of mission, Dr. Shaukat Muttaqi, said the doctors would start a 10- bed Inpatient Therapeutic Feeding Center (ITFC)/stabilisation unit with two Ambulatory Therapeutic Feeding Centers (ATFCs) in Maiyama local government with ICCM services and also provide for IDPs in other LGAs related to environmental health.

The non-governmental organisation is committed to providing free medical services to the people of Kebbi state in its initial six month programme and looking forward for an agreement with the ministry of health and Kebbi state to start activities as soon as possible.

Doctors without Borders is an international medical humanitarian organisation operating in eight states of Nigeria, providing primary, secondary and tertiary health care services with quick response to outbreaks.

Already, the team had visited Augie, Maiyama, Shanga, Bagudo, Zuru and Danko/Wasagu local government areas at the initial assessment tour.

Doctors Without Borders in over seventy countries of the world and has been in Nigeria for more than 20 years providing support and health services free of charge to Nigerians.

Receiving the team at the Government House Birnin Kebbi on behalf of the governor, the Chief of Staff, Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, welcomed the doctors and expressed happiness on the readiness of the mission to sign an MoU and partnership with the government.