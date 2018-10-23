Kebbi partners Procter & Gamble on women empowerment

The Kebbi state government over the week signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) with Procter and Gamble (P&G), a leading consumer

company in Nigeria to empower and train women in the state with the

aim to alleviating poverty amongst the folk.

The occasion which took place at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin

Kebbi, was supervised by the wife of the state governor, Dr. Zainab

Shinkafi Bagudu to specifically train women on financial literacy and

various technical skills required to grow business.

Dr. Zainab Bagudu said the P&G will support the Kebbi Women

Entrepreneurs Project (KWEP), a brainchild of the first lady on

capacity building by donating products including sanitary pads,

detergents among others to women to enable them start businesses by

generating funds and revolving them while a school programme to

educate young girls on reproductive health and hygiene would also

commence.

According to her, the state government has shown commitment to

ensuring that women are given the right boost to start and maintain

businesses and participate in contributing to the economic growth of

the state and the country at large.

“I am very passionate about training and empowering women because I

understand the huge contributions that women can make in the society.

I am, therefore, grateful to have a leading company like P&G coming

into assist in this direction and I’m optimistic that this partnership

will yield great results, not for the individual women but the society

at large,’’ she said

Speaking earlier, the Director in charge of North zone of the P&G,

Alhaji Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, said the partnership was in line with

the commitment of P&G to impact positively on the lives of women

through sustainable investments and remove barriers to women’s

economic empowerment.

He disclosed that since it commenced operations in Nigeria in 1992,

P&G has been committed to developing Nigeria’s inclusive growth agenda

through social programmes and reforms that include, the Always School

programme, the Pampers Baby Care Hospital, Mobile clinics and Children

Safe Drinking Water programmes amongst others that helped in no small

measure in improving the economic growth of the nation.

He announced a personal donation of 100 cartoons of Always pad and

some items worth several thousands of naira to be distributed to women

across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.