Kebbi partners Procter & Gamble on women empowerment

The Kebbi state government over the week signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with Procter and Gamble (P&G), a leading consumer
company in Nigeria to empower and train women in the state with the
aim to alleviating poverty amongst the folk.
The occasion which took place at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin
Kebbi, was supervised by the wife of the state governor, Dr. Zainab
Shinkafi Bagudu to specifically train women on financial literacy and
various technical skills required to grow business.
Dr. Zainab Bagudu said the P&G will support the Kebbi Women
Entrepreneurs Project (KWEP), a brainchild of the first lady on
capacity building by donating products including sanitary pads,
detergents among others to women to enable them start businesses by
generating funds and revolving them while a school programme to
educate young girls on reproductive health and hygiene would also
commence.
According to her, the state government has shown commitment to
ensuring that women are given the right boost to start and maintain
businesses and participate in contributing to the economic growth of
the state and the country at large.
“I am very passionate about training and empowering women because I
understand the huge contributions that women can make in the society.
I am, therefore, grateful to have a leading company like P&G coming
into assist in this direction and I’m optimistic that this partnership
will yield great results, not for the individual women but the society
at large,’’ she said
Speaking earlier, the Director in charge of North zone of the P&G,
Alhaji Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, said the partnership was in line with
the commitment of P&G to impact positively on the lives of women
through sustainable investments and remove barriers to women’s
economic empowerment.
He disclosed that since it commenced operations in Nigeria in 1992,
P&G has been committed to developing Nigeria’s inclusive growth agenda
through social programmes and reforms that include, the Always School
programme, the Pampers Baby Care Hospital, Mobile clinics and Children
Safe Drinking Water programmes amongst others that helped in no small
measure in improving the economic growth of the nation.
He announced a personal donation of 100 cartoons of Always pad and
some items worth several thousands of naira to be distributed to women
across the 21 local government areas of the state.
