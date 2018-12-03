Kebbi PDP receives APC defectors

Kebbi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday received some aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress, led by Alhaji Mustapha Asaija Ambursa, who contested for the state Assembly.

Receiving the defectors at Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi local government area, the state chairman of PDP, Alhaji Haruna Sa’idu said the defectors made wise decision and assured them of justice and

equity.

He stressed that only PDP could salvage the plights of the common man enjoined all and sundry to embrace the party without further delay.

Similarly, the state governorship candidate of the party, Senator Isah Galaudu, described the defection of Mustapha Asaija and his followers to PDP as timely and a big minus to APC, adding that on daily basis,

new members were trooping into the party because of its liberality and focus.

He unveiled his master plan for the state and he assured that infrastructural development, including education, agriculture, health and job opportunities would be accorded utmost priority attention so

as to revive the already decaying sectors in the state.

Galaudu expressed the optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections and beyond.

