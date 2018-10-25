Kebbi ready for medical outreach – Commissioner

A total of 380 persons with different ailments were seen during four medical out reaches sponsored by Kebbi state government in collaboration with American doctors who rendered a free consultation
and free medication.
The state Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Usman Umar Kambaza, made the
disclosure in Birnin Kebbi while addressing newsmen on the
activities of his ministry, saying all necessary arrangements were
completed to host the medical personnel for the 5th round of the
outreach.
He explained that the Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu-led administration
introduced the outreach system as part of campaign promises to provide
health facilities for the citizenry seeking for quality health.
Kambaza said, “I can authoritatively tell you that we so far had four
outreaches and the breakdown of the success showed that a total number
of patients seen by the personnel were 380.51, total number of
surgeries conducted 2,890 while a total of 1224 medical personnel
participated in the exercise.’’
He added that the specialised surgeries conducted included general
surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology and ophthalmology and were all
successfully handled while the complicated ones were referred to
conventional hospitals like Usman Danfodio University Teaching
Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto and others.
According to him, the programme was organized as part of state medical
outreach services deliberately designed to bring foreign and local
health sectors together to render services for the health seekers at
no cost to the beneficiaries.
The commissioner said that the outreach has in no small measure
assisted the people of the state who had not been opportune to get
treatment for their ailments due to cost, adding that the outreach was
usually carried out at the Specialist Hospital, Kalgo and expected to
last for two weeks.
He further revealed that 30 medical doctors from America were expected
to arrive the state capital by Friday. “The beautiful aspect of it all
is that they usually paid their transport fare when coming as well as
bring in free drugs worth three $300, 000. So, we only accommodate
them and pay for their transport fare back home,” he added.
