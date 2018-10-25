Kebbi ready for medical outreach – Commissioner

A total of 380 persons with different ailments were seen during four medical out reaches sponsored by Kebbi state government in collaboration with American doctors who rendered a free consultation

and free medication.

The state Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Usman Umar Kambaza, made the

disclosure in Birnin Kebbi while addressing newsmen on the

activities of his ministry, saying all necessary arrangements were

completed to host the medical personnel for the 5th round of the

outreach.

He explained that the Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu-led administration

introduced the outreach system as part of campaign promises to provide

health facilities for the citizenry seeking for quality health.

Kambaza said, “I can authoritatively tell you that we so far had four

outreaches and the breakdown of the success showed that a total number

of patients seen by the personnel were 380.51, total number of

surgeries conducted 2,890 while a total of 1224 medical personnel

participated in the exercise.’’

He added that the specialised surgeries conducted included general

surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology and ophthalmology and were all

successfully handled while the complicated ones were referred to

conventional hospitals like Usman Danfodio University Teaching

Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto and others.

According to him, the programme was organized as part of state medical

outreach services deliberately designed to bring foreign and local

health sectors together to render services for the health seekers at

no cost to the beneficiaries.

The commissioner said that the outreach has in no small measure

assisted the people of the state who had not been opportune to get

treatment for their ailments due to cost, adding that the outreach was

usually carried out at the Specialist Hospital, Kalgo and expected to

last for two weeks.

He further revealed that 30 medical doctors from America were expected

to arrive the state capital by Friday. “The beautiful aspect of it all

is that they usually paid their transport fare when coming as well as

bring in free drugs worth three $300, 000. So, we only accommodate

them and pay for their transport fare back home,” he added.

