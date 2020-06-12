Kebbi records 50 coronavirus cases

Kebbi state governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has said he was satisfied that despite the global effect of coronavirus pandemic, the state has remained on course to economic growth.

Governor Bagudu, who stated this Friday in Birnin Kebbi in a state-wide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day anniversary, attributed the upsurge in the number of victims to the influx of indigenes that had returned from other parts of the country.

He said the Almajiri school pupils had travelled to places like Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina states in search of Islamic knowledge and upon return their blood samples were taken by the National Centre for Drug Control (NCDC).

“The NCDC blood examination showed that 50 were tested positive and were taken to the Specialist Hospital Birnin Kebbi and “are currently responding to treatment while some have been discharged,” he said.

Bagudu said further that state government had already taken proactive measures towards facing the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that that was why the virus was not much pronounced in the state.

The governor, however, vowed to sustain private sector-driven economy to generate employment and strengthen the people’s purchasing power.