Kebbi releases N500m to hasten completion of 2 Koko projects

The Kebbi state government has approved the release of more than N530 million for the execution of two major projects in Koko town.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced this at the foundation stone laying ceremony of new Muhammadu Bello Koko Central Juma’at Mosque, Koko, estimated to gulp N250 million.

He stated that N314 million has been released for the construction of a new modern market in Koko as the second project and noted the importance of commerce and trade as necessary for economic prosperity.

He gave an assurance that the two projects would be completed on schedule, adding that both contractors have been paid in full in order to hasten completion of the projects.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to provide necessary support to farmers in the area.