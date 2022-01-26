Kebbi renovate burnt Kamba, Dadin kowa markets

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed the Public Works Agency under the chairmanship of Alhaji Bello Dantani (Magajin Rafin Kabi) to embark on renovation of the Dadin Kowa market in Maiyama local government area, razed by fire recently.

This was made known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi Wednesday by the chairman Public Works Agency (PWA), Alhaji Bello Dantani Argungu.

He said, already, stakeholders of the local government and the affected victims have met on the issue to ensure involvement of those concerned in the local government.

Magajin Rafi added that engineers from the state Ministry of Works had been mobilised to the market in compliance with the directives of the governor to ensure prompt action.

It would be recalled that this year, a considerable number of market fire incidents were recorded in the state with recent fire incidents in Kamba that gutted over 20 shops while properties worth several millions were lost to the inferno.