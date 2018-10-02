Kebbi secures $60m W/Bank loan for rural roads

Kebbi state government has said it has secured 60 million US dollars from the World Bank to finance the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads across the state.

Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who made this known yesterday in a broadcast to the people of the state to mark the country’s 58th independence, assured that if given the mandate come 2019 he would work assiduously in transforming the socio-economic development of the state.

He disclosed that his administration has so far constructed 327 kilometer and rehabilitated 418 kilometer rural roads across the state with a view to ensuring accelerated development, adding that the loan in question would be judiciously utilized for the purpose it was meant to serve.

Bagudu said the importance of good road network could not be over emphasized even considering that the state is an agrarian state where over 80 per cent of the population are farmers, who use road to transport their products.

According to him, there would be no gainsaying that Kebbi is now the major producer and best rice as a result of which it recently collaborated with Lagos state government for production of Lake Rice, saying the venture is remarkably doing well.

He added that the state as a major rice producing state in the country introduced commercial agricultural loans for the benefit of its farmers to the tune of N5 billion.

He stressed that through the agricultural support programme, over 450 thousand jobs were created with over 4, 000 multimillionaires raised as a result of the effort of the state government.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.