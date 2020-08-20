Kebbi to generate 376bn from ethanol annually ﻿

Secretary to Kebbi State government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri (Fagacin Yauri), has disclosed that the state would generate not less than N376 billion annually from the establishment of an ethanol industry.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the SSG said the industry situated in Zuru, the headquarters of the emirate, would also create employment for over 3,000 people in the state.

He attributed the success of the Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu-led administration to creation of favorable atmosphere for investors to invest in the state.

According to him, the best was yet to come as the state continues to witness peace, which remains a key determining factor for investors.

It could be recalled that the state government in collaboration with the National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) had established an ethanol industry in order to boost its internally generated revenue.

In a related development, the SSG has received an award of excellence in recognition of his contribution towards youth development, by a non-governmental organisation, Zaki’s Gem Foundation.

Presenting the award to the SSG on behalf of the organisation, Ambassador Nafisa Abubakar Zaki, described Umar Babale as a philanthropist who always assists the youth in their struggle to be self reliant.