Kebbi to partner HYPPADEC on communities’ socio- economic wellbeing 

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to partnering with the Hydropower Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) for enhancing the socio-economic wellbeing of communities under the commission’s mandate.

This was contained in a Government House statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Malam Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, expressing delight at the flag-off of the HYPPADEC youth transformation programme held in the state recently.

The statement quoted Governor Bagudu as being happy with the youth transformation scheme, because of its target objective of uplifting the living standard of the youth who are important stakeholders in the society.

The governor informed the gathering that his administration had placed premium on youth development and already established skill acquisition programmes on various aspects of trade, commerce, agriculture and other economic ventures.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu advised HYPPADEC to enter into joint efforts with other commissions where possible, saying HAPPADEC should evolve ways of dredging rivers and waterways to minimise flooding as well as store water in the dry season for agricultural purposes, human and animal use.

He advised beneficiaries of the youth transformation programme, which entailed entrepreneurship skill training, to enjoy optimum benefits from the scheme.

In an address, the Managing Director of the Commission, Abubakar Saddik Yelwa, said HAPPADEC has since swung into action in the provision of socio-economic activities to communities under its mandate including healthcare services and educational facilities.