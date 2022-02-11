Kebbi to partner Pakistan on trade, agriculture

The Kebbi state government is to partner with Pakistan on agriculture, defence, technology, health, commerce and education.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave this indication Thursday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi when he received the Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, Major General Muhammad Tayyib Azzam, who called on him.

He acknowledged that the visit of the high commissioner would facilitate such trade agreement paving the way for businessmen from the state and Pakistan to visit one another, while urging the high commissioner to ease the issuance of visa to indigenes of Kebbi state.

Senator Bagudu, however, requested the commissioner to look into the possibility of partnering with the state on cancer treatment, mining, technology, health, defence, environment, educational exchange visit and agriculture.

He thanked the High Commissioner for including Kebbi state as part of Trade, Cooperation and Entreprenuership, pledging to sustain bilateral ties through the standing committee to supervise and coordinate trade and cooperation for sustainability.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Tayyab Azam said he was in Kebbi state to explore areas of cooperation on trade and commerce for the benefit of the two entities.

He listed security, engineering, pharmaceuticals, education, defence, health, anti-snake venom vaccines and surgical hospital equipment as possible areas for cooperation.