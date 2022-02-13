Kebbi watermelon farmers to get boost soon – Bagudu

Watermelon farmers in Kebbi have been assured of support from the state government with a view to increasing their productivity, yield as well as revenue generation.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the assurance over the weekend when he paid a visit to some watermelon farms in Unguwar Dikko village in Kalgo local government area, where he interacted with the farmers.

The governor expressed delight with the bumper harvest recorded while pledging to provide the farmers with necessary materials and input, including loan facilities to serve as morale booster.

Bagudu commended the farmers for creating employment opportunity among youths whom he advised to embrace farming as a main occupation.

Spokesman of the farmers and large scale cultivator of watermelon, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu Hirishi had told the governor that this year witnessed a bumper harvest not only around Kalgo local government area but in virtually all the neighbouring local government areas.

Aliyu Hirishi said he has engaged several youths in the area to water the plant, urging the state government to provide more marketing outlets as well as processing factory to prevent waste.

The governor also inspected an open well and non-functional borehole at Unguwar Dikko village during which he directed the Ministry of Water Resources to rehabilitate the borehole for immediate water supply to the community.

The Village Head of Unguwar Dikko, Dikko Umaru, thanked the governor for his benevolence and support to the people.