The Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Malam Yahaya Sarki has reiterated the commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to leave a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Malam Sarki in an interview with journalists on Sunday as part as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the state said history was recorded on the 27th of August , 1991, when the trail blazer Kebbi state was born, saying: “It was indeed an epoch-making day to reckon with, worthy of ceaseless emulation . The then Military Head of State, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, aka IBB, was the one who history and posterity would not forget by creating Kebbi state.

Although Kebbi state has sustained its steady growth and development from 1991 to date, its however incontestible that the state has never had it so good like in the past six years and some few months under the leadership of the bulldozer, energetic and patriotic governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said: “All the sectors of the economy of Kebbi state have been positively touched and transformed by the people-oriented administration of Bagudu, viz: Health , Education , Roads , Security, Infrastructure and other related sectors . However one sector that must be specifically periscoped is the agricultural sector. Indeed, food security is key to the success of the other sectors. A hungry man, they say, is an angry man. Food is really very important.

“Senator Bagudu has also revolutionised rice farming, as Kebbi’s rice production rose from less than a million tones, to over two million tonnes, within the first two years of inception of the program. Even though ABP is a federal government program, Bagudu gave the desired political muscle and moral support to it, hence it excellently succeeded in the state and eventually enveloping Nigeria.

“His unmatched agricultural policies have also brought about the establishment of several ultra modern small, medium and mega rice mills across the state, as well as the mass engagement of the womenfolk into rice processing, as well as the rise of the never unheard of rice pyramids across the states, all courtesy of the sagacity, piety and hard work of Governor Bagudu,” he said.