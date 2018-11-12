KEDCO assures consumers of adequate power supply

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna has reassured the company’s consumers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states of adequate power supply in the company’s areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking during KEDCO’s five years anniversary, Dr. Gwamna reiterated the commitment of the company to meeting the energy demands of its customers in the region as it matures with time by building more distribution networks and improving the billing systems through the

distribution of meters.

According to him, more reforms were on the way to promote efficiency and growth in the power sector to lead improved electricity services which is a key factor to driving the economies of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states in the realisation of the economic vision of the states.

Gwamna further hinted that power theft, vandalism and sabotage were the major threats to energy distribution in the concerned states, and charged the people to be vigilant as well as report such cases to the authorities to make power supply and distribution available to the people.

In the company’s five years of existence, KEDCO has improved its power distribution capacity to consumers from 220mw inherited to 344mw within four years, which has helped in improving the power supply in most parts of the states of jurisdiction.

