KEDCO made monumental progress under my leadership – Dr Gwamna

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, said the company had made monumental progress under his leadership since its privatisation in 2013.

Dr Gwamna who stated this in Abuja over the weekend in a chat with some journalists, described KEDCO as an organisation that had been through uncommon transformational stages to achieve the series of achievements that the company is now known for.

“We met KEDCO in a raw state, processed it and harnessed its huge potentials by stretching the boundaries to ensure that we have a company that has now become a model.

“Massive investments in network expansion, maintenance was prioritized, human resource appreciation and knowledge enhancement of staff through training and retraining as well as other strategies were leveraged to build a giant in power distribution in Nigeria.’’ Gwamna said.

According to the Kano DisCo boss, his plan was to set KEDCO on a pathway to sustainable progress to ensure that the company survives future storms and stand the test of time in delivering quality service to customers and guaranteeing their satisfaction.

“We are proud of where we are but for those who want to remain relevant, progress is always a continuous thing; so we are still on course to making the company greater and stronger,’’ he added.

Dr Gwamna futher expressed confidence that KEDCO had been set on the trajectory of success and by the will of Almighty Allah, nothing according to him, can stop the company’s success train.