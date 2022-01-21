KEDCO moves to check sabotage in franchise

Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has disclosed that it would strengthen enforcement measures to rid its franchise of all forms of illegalities.

It made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Company’s head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.



According to the management, the mega task force inaugurated to assess meter functionality has discovered a lot of illegal connections, meter bypass, vandalism and power theft.

“These constitute a huge economic sabotage for KEDCO and it is in that regard that the management has mandated our taskforce teams to ensure a thorough house -to-house check in effort to clean up the wrong doings in Kano franchise.

“We, therefore, like to warn that anyone caught forthwith would be prosecuted as KEDCO will no longer tolerate any acts that are capable of causing revenue loss or damage and/or theft of our installations.

“Hence, we are appealing to customers to stop engaging in any form of illegalities capable of hindering power sector development in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, as well as report any forms of illegality to any KEDCO offices,” the statement read in part.