KEDCO restates commitment to addressing customers’ complaints

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) has reinstated the company’s readiness to end complaints by customers on estimated billing and other issues within the concerned states. Dr. Gwamna who made this commitment in an interview with newsmen said KEDCO will address the complaints by providing meters to all the customers within KEDCO’s jurisdiction. He said KEDCO is collaborating with the federal government and those assigned to provide the meters had begun work and in no time, they would cover the areas yet to get meters, adding that when that is done, the issues of estimated billing system would be in the past. According to him, the efforts put in place by the company will ensure that customers pay for what they consume only as it will be on pay-as-you-have-consumed basis. KEDCO has strategized all plans to ensure that all customers’ complaints on estimated billing system becomes a thing of the past in no time. This will be done by providing meters to all of our customers soon. The company assigned to providing the meters have since switched to action as they have started the distribution and installation of meters in concerned areas and this will end all complaints as customers will be required to pay for only what they have consumed,’’he said. The KEDCO boss also emphasized that the company had diversified ways on improving customer-relations by creating a good atmospheric condition for KEDCO customers. He said:“In an effort to make our customers happy and have value for their money, more offices were open that will be closer to the customers so they can report any cases of theft, vandalism or meter bypass” In addition, Dr. Gwamna hinted that:“The call centre unit that is working from 8am to 10pm every day will soon be expended to cover 24 hours service every week, in order to provide quick response and solutions to the myriads complains of KEDCO customers”. Gwamna noted that customers could also lay their complaints using KEDCO social media platforms such as twitter, face-book and others as there are staff mandated to serve the customers in that regard.

