KEDCO targets N48bn in 2019 – Gwamna

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has declared that it had put in place the necessary modalities to boost its revenue generation in 2019.

Its Mannaging Director, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe), disclosed this, recently, at its marketing conference which held in Kano.

Gwamna said assessments had been made and strategies put in place, noting that the result of such assessment was already yielding the expected results.

He added that such result had necessitated the N48 billion target for 2019, “which translates to N4billion every month.”

According to him, KEDCO’s collection before now was put at N1.5 billion and that after the pre-restructuring strategy, collection increased to N2.7 billion.

“We have done our assessment and based on that, strategies have been developed so as to achieve the desired result and target for 2019. Before now, our collection was put at N1.5 billion.

“After the pre-restructuring collection, we were able to up our collection by N1.2 billion to have N2.7 billion. This is huge and we hope to consolidate on that in the coming year,” he said.

Gwamna also said there were other consolidated gains of restructuring which included “achieving book code realignment, feeder metering, customer asset validation tagging and indexing, increased deployment of working tools and safety gears and staff training and re-training.”

“Creating a flat structured organisation where everyone has the opportunity to influence the direction of the company and building an ecosystem approach in order to solve problems and open new

opportunities.”

Gwamna said the N4 billion target collection of the company would be in compliance with the satisfaction of customers, adding that 2019 would be a priority year to minimise complaints from customers while assuring a world-class customer service delivery.

