Keep hope alive, Mark urges Nigerians

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged Nigerians not to despair in the midst of socio-economic and political challenges.

Rather, he said they should keep hope alive for better tomorrow.

Senator Mark gave the admonition yesterday in a good will message to Nigerians on the 58th Independence anniversary.

According to him, the multifaceted challenges facing the country should be seen by all as the needed elixir to bring out the best in all Nigerians to salvage the situation.

He implored citizens not to lose faith in the project Nigeria, believing that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He added that though Nigeria has passed through trying times including the ill-fated civil strife and a number of ethno-religious conflicts, but such travails should serve as useful lessons to guide us alright.

