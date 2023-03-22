Keep on your good works in second term, Esuola tells Makinde

The Chairman Oyo state Community, Social and Development Agency, (OYCSDA), Board, Hon Babatunde Esuola, on Wednesday urged Governor Seyi Makinde to keep on the good works of his administration in his second term.

Hon Esuola in a congratulatory message to Makinde on his reelection declared that the entire OYCSDA Board are solidly behind him and always ready to give him the much need support.

According to the OYCSDA Board Chairman, there was no doubt that his achievement in the last four years was well appreciated by all and sundry which resulted in the massive vote cast by electorate.

“The Chairman, Board members, Management and the entire Staff of Oyo State Community, Social and Development Agency congratulate his excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde on the landslide successes recorded duelling the just concluded election”, he said.

Hon Esuola added, “Your Excellency, there is no doubt that your achievement in the last four years was well appreciated by all and sundry which resulted in the massive vote cast by electorate.

“Our victory in this election is the voice of the people that you have supported through various projects in many communities that has benefited from OYCSDA projects”.

Hon Esuola stressed, “Our dear Governor, we know that the Almighty God that has given you this success in the polls, would give you all that you need to deliver on your promises to our communities and the good people of the state who believes in your performances and achievement”.

“Your excellency, keep the good work, we are solidly behind you always to give you the much need support”.

