Keffi FMC frets over 10 unclaimed corpses, threatens mass burial

Management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, Nasarawa state has expressed worry over 10 unidentified and unclaimed corpses deposited in its mortuary since 2018.

Public Relations Officer of the Centre, Mohammed Adamu, who expressed the worry in a statement issued to newsmen over the weekend, lamented that some of the corpses were brought to FMC Keffi by Mobile Police Force officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at various dates and times between 2018 and 2020.

Mohammed Adamu lamented that the normal period allowed by law for depositing corpses in a mortuary is from one week to a maximum of six months, saying the case of the about 10 bodies still lying at the FMC morgue is an embarrassment to the management and staff of the health institution.

Consequently, the management is has threatened to give the bodies mass burial should their relations fail to identify and collect them.

According to the statement: “The management of the Federal Medical Centre Keffi wishes to notify the general public of the presence of Ten unidentified and unclaimed corpses brought to the centre by some officers of the Mobile Police force and the Road Safety Corps at various dates and s between 2018, 2019 and 2020 and are still lying in the centre’s mortuary, thereby exceeding the limit of six months as permitted by law.

“On this notification, the centre is requesting that the mortuary is accessible to the member of the public who lost their beloved ones or (missing) between the period indicated herein may please visit this hospital for possible identification.

“Meanwhile, going by this notification, it is expected that after two weeks from the date of this publication, the Centre will be left with no other option than to give the said corpses mass burial.”