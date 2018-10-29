Keke NAPEP drivers protest VIO harassment at party secretariat

Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday took a protest to the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to express their grievances over alleged harassment by officials of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

The group, under the auspices of Collections for all Tricycle Owners and Riders Association, led by its National Coordinator, Thomas Ali Danjuma, while addressing journalists alleged that VIO officials are deliberately tormenting its members because they are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

“Our members in FCT are being tormented by the VIO officials, all because we are supporting the APC. When they catch our members, they will say ‘No be una vote Baba?’ ‘No be una vote for change?’ “So, as I am talking, continuous harassment of our members are becoming too much. We have come to the APC National headquarters to cry out to the party, to tell them. “We are in support of APC, our members are supporting them and we want to re-elect the President come 2019, that is why we bought the big vehicle there, we contributed money to buy that vehicle to give the National Party office, so that they can use to campaign,” Danjuma said. When asked whether they have firstly reported the issue to appropriate authorities, he said many petitions had earlier been written to their various offices, which no response was given. He added that they have also informed the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation through a separate petition. According to him, “We have a lot of petitions in their various offices. We have as well written to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) but the way they are still coming out to harass our boys is becoming unbearable.”

While reacting to the source of fund they used to buy the Tundra Toyota car donated to support President Buhari’s second term campaign bid, Danjuma stressed that all members of the association contributed to raise the fund.

He said, “That Tundra Toyota we bought, we generated money from the contribution of our members. We have been using that Tundra to go up and down, fueling it, mobilising our members to see how we can return the President. “We know that campaign has not fully started, we are waiting for November 18, so we can kick-start our campaign with the President.” He, however, urged Nigerians to stop saying there is no job in the country, adding that over twenty million members of his association are earning their daily living from riding of tricycles and motorcycles.

