Kelly Osasere: Fast rising Nigerian actor, model

Kelly Osasere is a Nigerian-born British-based television, theater and film actor. He was born in Benin, Nigeria West Africa. He immigrated with his family to Crema, Italy where he was raised by a single mother along side his younger sister.

He discovered his passion for acting at a young age and explained that ,”I remember being a kid in Africa and watching movies and getting inspired and moved by the story telling with the fascination I had with the craft of performing and telling stories,” Kelly Reviewed,whilst studying in Italy.

He moved to London where he trained at a drama school as a theater, film & television actor and he worked as a model in Paris, Milan, Switzerland, London and all around Europe.

Anyone who has followed Kelly religiously would have observed the ambiguity in roles and characters the actor portrays. He uses his Instagram to record his work life. It also follows him to some pretty fabulous locations, A-List parties and events.

While he had his first shoot in Paris which he was invited by a photographer who met him while on vacation with friends in Paris,he got his first agency in Paris and things began to take good turns for him, modelling for top brands like Versace,Calvin Klein,Uber eats, Schweppes and other brands,he successfully pulls off unique looks effortlessly,he moves beyond style boundaries which makes him distinctive and interesting to follow.

A successful model and actor who has worked with prestigious personalities to create amazing films andTV shows during his career, in 2017 he worked with Director Charlie Belleville on his Documentary, HE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY, also work with Director Tim Kent on he’s Film NIGHTCLUB OFFICE, at the pinewood studios, London. In 2018, he appeared in ANAIS music video for LOST MY FAITH, playing her cousin directed by Dumas Haddad,and so many more just to mention a few.

With all the projects and work that Kelly has taken on,he doesn’t want to just continue to better himself and his career,but also to encourage others within the entertainment industry.

“My motivation is remembering where I come from and how I want to Be a good example for a lot of kids in the world,to let them know everything is possible if you work hard and put your mind to it as well,” he stated.

One facilitating thing about Kelly is that he raises money to help the younger generations, specifically young writers and less privileged children in Africa.

Kelly Osasere is not reluctant about his goals and pursuits in the competitive evolvement of the entertainment and movie industry. He is taking the space and enhancing his creativity in the movie and fashion world.