Kenya: Police officers caught executing suspected criminals

A disturbing video of police officers allegedly executing suspected criminals in the middle of the road in Nairobi’s Pangani area has emerged.

In the video seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the police officers believed to be attached to Pangani Police Station are seen ordering their subjects to lie of the tarmac road before going ahead to shoot them at close range.

The execution, being conducted in the middle of a well-lit road, is said to have taken place on Thursday, March 18, after the officers reportedly arrested two men robbing a woman of her phone.

The amateur video was recorded from the balcony of a nearby building.

A white vehicle, a Toyota Probox in the model, is parked on the side of the road with its lights on, an indication that it was ready to ferry the bodies of the suspects after the execution.