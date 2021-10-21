Kenyans, Ethiopians, others expected in 2022 National anti-corruption marathon race

Long distance runners from Kenya and Ethiopia and other countries are expected in Abuja for the 2022 National Anti-Corruption Marathon race as the organizer announce that the half marathon is going international as from next year.

The Technical Director of the race, Coach Gabriel Okon disclosed at the Moshood Abiola Stadium , Abuja during a media parley to herald the 3rd edition of the race Thursday that over 5000 athletes are being expected to participate in this year event slated for Saturday December 11 in Abuja.

The winner of the race for both male and female will go home with N1m each while there are prizes for the top 10 finishers of the race in each category.

“As you are all aware, the second edition of the race was organized last year precisely on the December 9, to mark the United Nations (UN) International Anti-corruption Day, which is on the 9th December every year.

“The total distance of the race is 21.03km (approximately half a marathon), covering a total area of 23.04km2. The flag off/start point is the Eagle Square. Athlete will run through the marathon route and finish at the MKO National Stadium . This makes the start and finish point the race, Okon said at the event.

National Coordinator of the event, Jacob Onu, noted that while the first and second edition was adjudged a huge success and the winners of the race getting their prize money within few hours, this year edition will be a lot better as all hands are on deck to make the marathon the best in the country.

The essence of the 3rd National Anti-Corruption Marathon is to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and other Anti-Corruption Agencies in the country to fight the cancer called Corruption which has eaten deep into the main fabrics of the country and redeem her from the menace, Onu said .

He called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate organsation to join hand in the efforts to fight the hydra-headed menace that has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation and urged students and athletes to be part of the student summit on drugs that will hold on Thursday December 9 at the MKO Stadium, Abuja

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports, Ismaila Abubakar and several others government agencies, parastatal including National Orientation Agency(NOA), Public Complaint Commission(PCC) and several others were fully represented at the event.