Kera,others boycott PDP primary over alleged injustice, intimidation

Three Gombe State Assembly aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have boycotted the party primary elections in the state over what they described as injustice and open intimidation by the party leadership.

Speaking with newsmen, the aspirants, Dahiru Hassan Kera, Muhammed Abubaka Buba and Adamu A.

Musa, lamented that the party in the state did not accord them the level playing field to participate in the exercise.

“We have decided not to participate in the today’s PDP state assembly primaries because we have not been given enabling playing ground.

“We don’t even know the delegates, we are not allowed to meet them and there was serious intimidation that they must not vote for any one of us,” the aspirants alleged.

Our Correspondent reports that the aspirants are challenging the present Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Kawu Musa who is vying the seat for the fourth term.

Recall that just recently, Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, a governorship aspirant under the party in the state had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC over an alleged injustice meted on him by the PDP.

Mr Gwamna who lost the PDP’s ticket to Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, ordered all his supporters across the state to join APC and help Inuwa Yahaya to win the election in February.

