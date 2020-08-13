Key into IPPIS for administrative efficiency, Akume tells Nigerian universities

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has called on universities in the country yet to key into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to do so in the interest of university education.

The minister said the migration of universities to IPPIS for salary payments will ensure effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration, extolling the outstanding performance of Nigerian universities over the years.

Akume, who made this known during a courtesy call on him by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria, Wednesday in Abuja, noted the challenges in the educational sector, especially in the area of funding and space, saying; “If our resources are properly managed, TETFUND can be better placed to support university education in the country.”

He therefore called on Nigerians to be faithful tax payers to enable the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) deliver in funding the education sector.

Akume noted that TETFUND was established to improve education tax revenue and make such available for education intervention programmes.

Earlier, the leader of the Committee of Vice Chancellors, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, said they visited the minister to solicit for cooperation and support for the commemoration of 60 years of the founding of the Committee of Vice Chancellors.

The CVC is seeking assistance in the production and publication of a compendium of universities in the country that will serve as an information memorandum. This is in addition to research and production of a documentary on the establishment and history of the Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC).

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities is a quasi- governmental non – profit organisation established in 1962 by a resolution adopted at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of five Nigerian universities with a vision for the attainment of academic excellence through cooperation and exchange of ideas.

With originally five members comprising the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), University of Lagos and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the CVC currently has 174 members.