Keyamo, Aremu, others brainstorm on COVID-19 impact on workers

After about four months of partial or total lockdown of the public space against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, frontline stakeholders in the labour sector, are billed to brainstorm on impact of management of the pandemic on Nigerian workers

The brainstorming session which is being organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) will hold Monday, 20th July, 2020 through zooming for all the participants.

In a release issued on Sunday for the Webinar programme, NILDS information manager,Joke Akinsanmi, stated that the programme which is to be coordinated at NILDS head office in Abuja , will start at 12: noon prompt .

According to her, “Meeting ID and password for all invited participants have been made available to them.

Director General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, the statement added, is to set the tone and direction for the discourse through his opening remarks.

Critical stakeholders in the labour sector billed to participate at the Zoom meeting as resource persons or discussants, are the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo , frontline labour unionists like Comrade Issa Aremu and Comrade Owei Lakemfa.

Others are Hon Shehu Beji, Professor Ifeanyi Onyeonoru, Dr Adewale Aderemi and Dr Christopher Ngara.