Keyamo denies receiving money from NNPC for Buhari’s campaign

The spokesperson for the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation,

Festus Keyamo, has denied collecting money from the NNPC to run the

publicity department of the organisation.

Mr Keyamo, who is also the campaign organisation’s Director of

Strategic Communications, said on Thursday in Lagos that the

organisation would not depend on public purse to run its activities.

In a statement copied to the news agency, Mr Keyamo said: “Our

attention has been drawn to fake news to the effect that I have

received a large sum of money from the NNPC and submitted another

budget to the same corporation to run the media and publicity

department of the campaign.

“The story is a classic example of the many rots in the system that

President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to address. Experience has

taught that sharing of money does not win elections.

“We do not intend to go that route. We shall continue to showcase the

achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari to convince Nigerians that

he deserves a second term in office,” the spokesman said.

The senior advocate of Nigeria said that his participation in the

campaign was part of his larger crusade for enthronement of an

accountable government and true democracy.

“To me, this is not just a campaign but a crusade; hence, I came out

of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process.

“I am determined to make my little contribution to prevent those who

looted our treasury in the past to establish `big businesses’ from

staging a comeback to power.

“In the process, my hard-earned integrity will be guarded jealously.

“I have not, and will not go near the public purse; the campaign

organisation will not do so either. This is a pledge before the

Nigerian people by which we shall stand,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.